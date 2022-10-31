Ukraine soccer body asks FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian soccer federation has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup next month. Ukraine officials alleged human rights violations in Iran and supplying the Russian military with weapons. The call was made three weeks before Iran is due to face England in the first Group B game in Qatar. The group also includes the United States and Wales. Ukraine did not ask to replace Iran at the tournament. That was the suggestion last week by Ukraine’s top club Shakhtar Donetsk in a similar call to FIFA. FIFA has not commented on the requests.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.