Former Vikings DC Adam Zimmer, son of head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38, family says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adam Zimmer, who served on the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff for nine seasons under his father Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, family says.

Adam Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on social media Tuesday.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” she wrote. “Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay.”

Adam Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, per CBS Sports. He started his NFL career in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

He joined the Vikings in 2014 when his dad was hired as head coach. Adam Zimmer served as linebackers coach until 2020, when he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator. He stayed in that role until Mike Zimmer was fired after 2021 season.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer,” Vikings ownership said in a statement. “Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family.”

