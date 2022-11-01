Four people fall ill at LAX due to gas leak inside Terminal 8

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A hazardous materials team was called to Los Angeles International Airport early Monday morning after four people fell ill due to a sudden release of gas.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to LAX’s Terminal 8 Baggage Area, where a “release of carbon dioxide from an unspecified source” led to at least four people falling ill.

One of those people is in critical condition, while the others are said to be in “mild distress.”

First responders at the scene disclosed that the gas leak occurred during some sort of construction, and the four people affected, three men and one woman, were all workers.

A 36-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in grave condition, after he was found “pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room.”

“The good news is because of the collaborative efforts of the law enforcement and fire department that individual is now breathing on their own and their heart is beating,” said LAFD Captain Erik Scott.

The four were either working in or outside of a utility room “when a popping sound was heard, and the apparent release of Carbon Dioxide vapor took place.”

“They heard a popping sound that was a complete deluge of that system,” Scott said. “It doesn’t come out as a short sporadic amount of carbon dioxide but rather a full deluge.”

The carbon dioxide was part of a fire-suppression system that was activated shortly after 7 a.m. in the electrical room, which is located approximately 200 feet from Terminal 8.

They are still unsure what caused the gas to leak.

“Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol,” said LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Just after 8 a.m., Terminal 8 was evacuated as the Hazmat team investigated the source of the leak. Travelers were redirected to Terminal 7 for screening.

About 100 passengers were evacuated.

“We are working to clear the issue and repopulate Terminal 8 as soon as possible,” LAX officials said.

United Airlines flights traveling to LAX were being held at their origin airport as the investigation continued.

The ground closure and evacuation were both lifted at around 10:20 a.m. after teams cleared the area of any further danger.

No travelers were affected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.