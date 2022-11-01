Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man

By Web staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital.

According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Weasley.

Authorities say during the admission process, Weasley charged the deputy, attempting to take their firearm.

The man ignored the deputy’s orders to stop and continued to try to take his gun. During the struggle, the deputy stabbed the man multiple times. The man was not able to get the deputy’s firearm at any point.

The man was taken to a different hospital to be treated for his injuries. A hospital staff member who tried to help the deputy also sustained minor injuries.

Weasley remains hospitalized for his injuries and the deputy remains on standard critical incident leave.

