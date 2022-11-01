Halloween love: Bay Area couples get married in costumes at SF City Hall

By Luz Pena

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s Halloween and aside from trick-or-treating, couples around the Bay Area chose this holiday to get married.

Every day, approximately 30 couples get married at San Francisco City Hall, but on Monday it is different because it’s Oct. 31.

“I give you this ring in token and pledge of my constant faith and banding and with this ring I marry you,” said Aji Barron – Dahillon.

In costume are Ajit and Danica. They are far from your traditional couple. Their love for Halloween and “Deadpool” sealed the deal when they first met.

“It was kind of like a scene from ‘Step Brothers’ where we both realized Deadpool and a few other things, and then we just kind of looked at each other and said ‘Wait a second, did we just become best friends?’ Yup,” said Ajit Barron – Dahillon.

Luz Pena: “Whose idea was it to get married wearing Deadpool costumes?”

Danica Barron – Dahillon: “That would be me. So, I just had to find someone who was crazy enough to do it with me and he came along.”

Aside for their love for Deadpool, professionally they have a lot in common. They are both doctors and no, they didn’t meet at a hospital. That would be too predictable.

“We met at a rave. I’m a special events physician as well. I work as an emergency medicine doctor and so he was managing the building,” said Danica Barron – Dahillon.

Witnessing their love around them was their family. Most of them didn’t know this was happening. Their only hint was wear a costume. Danica’s children wore onesies to the ceremony.

Keira Barron: “We didn’t know what was going on until this morning.”

Luz Pena: “What did you think?”

Gavin Barron: “Very weird. Just weird. I was asking her why? Just get married normal but this is her.”

Thomas Rothgiesser, the wedding officiant who married Danica and Ajit described the ceremony as “certainly different.”

Waiting in line for their official paperwork we met Megan and Scott. Halloween is their favorite holiday. They couple got engaged on Halloween in 2019. Monday was full circle.

“We are getting a domestic partnership. Partnering up!” said Megan Luby and added, “I wanted to be like a celestial witch today.”

And of course we can’t forget our white gown brides.

“We didn’t actually know we could wear costumes. (Luz) Otherwise you would have? We would have done something,” said Rebecca Berd – Buehrle, newly married.

All of them choosing Oct. 31 to say “I do” and vowing to always be different and celebrate Halloween together because it became their anniversary.

