Julie Powell, food writer behind ‘Julie and Julia,’ dead at 49

Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” which later inspired the movie “Julie & Julia,” died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.

Her death was confirmed to the New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who said the cause was cardiac arrest.

Powell’s book was turned into a 2009 film directed by Nora Ephron, with Meryl Streep playing Julia Child and Amy Adams in the role of Powell herself.

