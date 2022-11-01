Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting

By Tom Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.

Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA’s office.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.

Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.

Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument ensued. During the argument, it’s alleged that a bystander attempted to intervene and made physical contact with Tran. That’s when Tran allegedly pulled out his gun and shot the man, striking him in the torso and back.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, according to police.

A passenger in the other vehicle who is also a licensed gun owner allegedly took her gun out and shot once toward Tran, the DA’s Office alleges. Tran was not struck.

Both firearms were recovered from the scene, investigators said.

Tran is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

