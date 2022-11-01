Woman loses $5,700 to scammer

By WGAL Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police.

Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.

The man said the woman could go to Texas for a court hearing or withdraw all the money in her bank accounts, convert it to Bitcoin and send it to U.S. Border Patrol.

Police said the woman withdrew the money in her savings and checking accounts down to the minimum allowed to keep the accounts open, which totaled $5,700. She then went to a Bitcoin machine, converted the money and sent it to the unknown caller, police said.

