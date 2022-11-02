Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her not to do misfire movie ‘Passengers’

By Dan Heching, CNN

Rumor has it, Adele isn’t just a great singer — she’s also great at career advice. That is, at least, according to Jennifer Lawrence.

In an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her career and some sage advice the superstar singer once gave her that, in hindsight, she wishes she’d heeded.

Regarding her 2016 movie “Passengers,” which co-starred Chris Pratt and stands as one of the less acclaimed films of her decorated career, Lawrence said, “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

“Passengers” recounts the journey of two interstellar travelers who wake up from hypersleep aboard a ship a full 90 years ahead of schedule and are forced to live out their lives alone, unlike everyone else, who will wake when they reach their intended destination.

In addition to only receiving a 30% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking among her five worst-reviewed films on the site, “Passengers” brought up some pretty challenging issues with consent, as Pratt’s character actually opens his female companion’s sleep pod deliberately, out of his loneliness and frustration at his predicament.

In this week’s interview, Lawrence mentions “Passengers” as one the movies in her post-“Hunger Games” career that ended up not being the best decision, eventually prompting her to step away from the limelight out of worry that she was being overexposed to her fanbase.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'” the actress told the Times.

After last appearing in big budget franchise film “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in 2019, Lawrence starred in last year’s Oscar-nominated dark ensemble comedy “Don’t Look Up” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

She’s next set to appear in “Causeway,” out this week on Apple TV+, portraying a veteran from the war in Afghanistan who comes home after a traumatic brain injury and tries to reintegrate back into daily life.

