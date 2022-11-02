Police charge security guard with attempted murder in shooting at Royal Farms

By Barry Simms

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore City police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a man in critical condition.

City police said detectives arrested Kanisha Spence, 43, of Baltimore, on Sunday without incident, charging her with attempted second-degree murder.

Police said they believe the shooting started as some kind of argument between the security guard and a 26-year-old man.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains in grave condition.

According to a court charging document, when police arrived on the scene, Spence told them she had just shot the victim who was in the doorway. Spence is an employee of a private security agency.

According to Maryland State Police, she has a valid security guard license that expires at the end of this year. They have no indication about her being in any previous shootings.

The court record indicated Spence asked the victim to leave the store because he became frustrated and belligerent, but he returned moments later and tried to approach Spence. She then pointed her 9-mm Glock semi-automatic pistol at him several times.

He left the store but when he came back and again tried to confront Spence, she again withdrew her weapon. While an unknown woman tried to restrain the victim, police said they believe Spence advanced toward the victim and shot him in the head. But when speaking to police about the incident, Spence claimed the victim lunged at her and she became scared and feared for her safety.

WBAL-TV 11 News contacted Royal Farms for a comment and so far hasn’t received one.

The shooting victim remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

