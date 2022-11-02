Record-breaking settlement reached for man wrongfully tasered by police

By Dillon Thomas

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — Idaho Springs Police have agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement with a 75-year-old man who was wrongfully tasered by police in May of 2021. Michael Clark will reportedly receive a record-breaking payout.

Clark has agreed to settle his claim for $7 million.

Clark was unexpectedly and wrongfully shot with a taser on May 30, 2021 by Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning. The taser deployment caused a chain reaction of medical issues with Clark including a heart attack, stroke and several seizures.

Aside from his physical health, Clark also experienced financial difficulties as a result of the response, many of which were associated with extended hospital stays.

Idaho Springs Police were dispatched to Clark’s apartment complex after his neighbor reported that he had assaulted her, something that was never supported through later investigations. He admitted to answering the officer’s knock on the door with a small sword in his hand because he didn’t know who was trying to speak with him so late at night.

Officers are seen in body camera footage demanding that Clark drop the sword, which he is seen complying with. However, without warning, moments later Clark is shot with a taser. He collapsed to the ground.

Former officer Hanning was later given probation for violating Clark’s civil rights.

The settlement between Clark and Idaho Springs is believed to be one of the largest settlements ever reached in American history in a civil rights case that didn’t result in death, if not the largest ever.

In Colorado, it will surpass the record-breaking settlement paid out to Karen Garner in September of 2021. Garner was paid more than $3 million by Loveland Police after she was thrown to the ground and forcefully arrested by former officer Austin Hopp.

Garner, who lives with dementia, was arrested and experienced a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist in the incident that stemmed from a report that she attempted to steal less than $15 of goods from Walmart.

Hopp, and fellow former officer Daria Jalali, were both sentenced to time in jail for their failure to properly handle the arrest.

Clark and his family are expected to speak about the record-breaking settlement today at 11 a.m.

