VIDEO: Person burns Pride flag, gives Nazi salute in Newberg

NEWBERG, Oregon (KPTV) — Police are investigating after a person was captured on security video burning a family’s Pride flag and giving the Nazi salute to the camera.

A video of the pride flag being set on fire in front of a Newberg home was posted to social media on Monday.

The video clearly shows, what appears to be a man, walking up the driveway to the house. They are wearing a hoodie with a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The person lights the flag on fire, then walks directly up to the camera, looks into the lens, and gives the Nazi salute before walking away.

Newberg Police confirm they are investigating the incident and said that the same family had another Pride flag stolen previously.

The flag was attached to a pole on the home. The home was not damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NDPD Detective Fouch using the non-emergency number at 503-538-8321.

FOX 12 reached out to Newberg Public Schools for comment on the video. The district sent the following statement:

Earlier this week, a member of the Newberg Public Schools family was targeted in a hate crime. We are shocked and saddened to hear that such a horrendous act took place in our community, and that it impacted the safety and well-being of one of our own.

Newberg Public Schools does not tolerate any form of hate or prejudice. The act of invading someone’s private property to burn a flag is abhorrent and alarming. These types of heinous acts are not welcome in our schools or community. Our hearts are with our co-worker, community member, and friend. We wish them well and stand ready to support them.

