Wyatt’s Law makes changes to statewide child abuse registry

By Emily Brown

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — Wyatt’s Law, which grants parents and child-caring employers easier access to information on individuals’ history in an effort to better protect the children in their care, went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Wyatt’s Law is named after Wyatt Rewoldt who was abused by his father’s girlfriend who had a previous history of child abuse. Erica Hammel, Wyatt’s mother, had been working since 2014 to get this law passed so parents could be made aware if the caregivers of their children have had a history of abuse.

Wyatt’s Law grants larger access to the Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect, which is maintained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Children’s Services Agency.

Authorized organizations, like schools or daycares, where employees or volunteers work with children will be able to obtain confirmation that a potential employee/volunteer is on the registry if that person gives permission for the clearance.

Prior to the changes in Wyatt’s Law, MDHHS could only notify a requester if the person they were seeking information on was not on the registry. Additionally, MDHHS could not confirm a person was on the registry either.

A parent, or person responsible for a child, who has reason to believe another caregiver may be placing the child at risk can get confirmation on whether that person in question is on the registry. If the person has an active case, the request must be made to the appropriate local Friend of the Court office. If the requestor doesn’t have a Friend of the Court case, details on how to make a request will soon be available on the Central Registry page on the MDHHS website.

The new law allows someone to confirm registry placement for the child’s parent, caregiver, or another person responsible.

As of Tuesday, the improvements to the Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect will ensure the system is frequently updated to include all those who meet the criteria for inclusion on the list. Those people will have confirmed histories of:

serious abuse and neglect sexual abuse sexual exploitation methamphetamine production

Additionally, the system will ensure changes will be made to the registry to keep it current with the new, stronger guidelines.

