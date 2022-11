Aumenta la amenaza de tornados para el sur de EE.UU., mientras el oeste se cubre de la nieve que tanto necesitaba

Good afternoon! A surface low is forecast to impact our region Friday into next week bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures. (Thread…) ⚠️#wawx pic.twitter.com/kW5kry79V1 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 3, 2022

The next system will bring light to moderate snowfall across northeast Colorado Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, heaviest Thursday evening. Accumulations will likely cause some road/travel impacts in the high country. #COwx pic.twitter.com/BG5bu3FHVG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 3, 2022

