Ian Cranston murder trial; prosecution and defense provide opening statements

'Cranston lawyer, prosecutor paint starkly different pictures of shooting'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Preceding opening statements Thursday morning for the Ian Cranston murder trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their arguments before Judge Beth Bagley on evidence they wanted included and excluded during the trial.



One subject matter was video footage-

Body cam video footage showing two different perspectives, from two different officers, rehashed the scene of Barry Washington Jr. moments after he was shot on September 19th of last year.

The footage revealed Washington on the ground with officers working to apply pressure to the gunshot wound in his abdomen.



In one video footage perspective, Ian Cranston was kneeling in close proximity to Washington’s body saying, “It was me…It was me," before getting arrested by an officer. In both video clips, you can hear Washington yelling, “I want to go home...help me.”



Deschutes County Prosecutor Brooks McClain said the footage was intended to provide three things- an accurate depiction of Washington after he was shot, evidence that Ian Cranston did not render aid to Washington as the defense claimed, and thirdly, evidence of statements made.

Regarding the defense claim that some evidence from Washington’s phone was obtained illegally, prosectors said the search warrant was only intended for location data.



However, all media was provided to defense attorney Kevin Sali by Deputy DA J. Michael Swart.

Sali claimed Washington used the term ‘blood' in various message exchanges, which Washington’s mother had previously indicated was a term of endearment among friends and relatives.

Around 1:30 PM, the opening statements of the murder trial began, with the prosecution claiming that Cranston’s actions were completely disproportionate to Washington’s, who was unarmed. The prosecution called the murder unjustified, unreasonable, and unsupported.

In an explanation of the events that led up to the shooting, the prosecution said Washington 'hit on' Cranston’s finance, first initially in the club, The Capitol in Bend, then approached her outside of it, this time in the presence of Cranston and Cranston's friend.

The prosecution played video footage showing the interaction between Washington and Cranston's group which included Cranston, his fiance and their friend.

An argument ensued between Cranston’s group and Washington outside the Capitol, which led to Washington striking Cranston twice in the head.

The prosecution said Cranston’s friend stepped in, also getting into a physical altercation with Washington. Following that incident, the prosecution said Cranston’s fiance then pulled her phone out to record and provoke Washington, to which Washington responded by moving to knock the phone from her hand.

While this was happening, the prosecution stressed that Cranston waited 30 seconds, in the background, unprovoked, before shooting Washington in the midsection. An act of, what the prosecution called, "pride to a wounded ego." Having waited for thirty seconds, the prosecution claimed that Cranston's actions were not a matter of self-defense.

The prosecution also said Washington and Cranston had been drinking before the altercation.

Deputy DA J. Michael Swart said, "After Barry Washington punched Ian Cranston twice in the face, Ian Cranston instantaneously took out his hand gun that he had holstered on his back and took it to his side. They he waited for 30 seconds, half a minute, 30 long seconds to take his revenge, to look for an opportunity to assuage his pride."

In Ian Cranston's defense, attorney Kevin Sali said Cranston went out, not knowing he'd be put in a situation where he'd have to defend himself.

The defense stated that law gives Cranston the right to defend himself against the person who attacked him and played footage of Washington outside, persistently pursuing Cranston's fiance, and refusing to leave.

The defense said after Cranston's group used firmer language, involving profanity, Washington still would not leave. The defense also explained the sequence of events, and said Washington then struck Cranston in the head, punched Cranston's friend in the nose who had stepped in, and tried to knock Cranston's fiance's phone from her hand.

The defense said drawing the gun was the only chance Cranston had to defend himself because he would not win in physical confrontation based on the size and weight difference between him and Washington.

Attorney Kevin Sali said "He didn't know that a man would strike him with violent blows to the head- that he would have no chance of fighting him off. When Ian Cranston finally fired a single shot, because the man that was attacking him wouldn't stop, he was doing something the law clearly, absolutely, and unequivocally allows him to do."

When the opening statements wrapped up later in the day, testimony in the case began with the first witness.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.