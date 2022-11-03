Selena Gomez’s new documentary impacted her body image

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Selena Gomez says her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” has shifted her view on her body image.

Gomez called the documentary “healing.”

“In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things — a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself,” Gomez told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out.”

When asked if she had any advice for her younger self, Gomez said she wished she took a break when she needed it.

“I think my advice is to not be afraid. I never actually was afraid to tell people that I wanna take time for myself. I never thought that was a bad thing,” she said. “So, to be sharing something honest and say, ‘Hey, I’m taking a break because I need it?’ I’m being honest, and I think that’s just who I am.”

The documentary covers Gomez’s health and personal life, along with her online mental health platform, Wondermind.

Gomez also currently stars in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

