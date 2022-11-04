House January 6 committee provides new deadline for Trump to turn over subpoenaed documents

By Jamie Gangel, Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen and Sara Murray, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, released a statement Friday outlining a new deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents it subpoenaed.

“We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th,” the committee said in the statement.

The panel subpoenaed Trump last month seeking a wide array of documents by 10 a.m. Friday and for Trump to sit for an interview under oath beginning on November 14 and “continuing on subsequent days as necessary.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

