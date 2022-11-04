Man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty

By Stephanie Moore

GREER, South Carolina (WYFF) — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?

If so you are probably left with a lot of questions.

“What is that?”

When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more.

(Video above was captured when the burger was driving in Greer recently)

So here is the story behind the burger car.

The brainchild behind the burger car is 23-year-old Chay Denne, known as President Chay on YouTube.

Chay grew up in Greenville and now lives in Greer.

Chay tells WYFF News 4 that he and his brother, Colby, 21, loved “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” as kids.

So one day Chay asked Colby, “What if we built the Krabby Patty from the SpongeBob movie?”

Chay told Colby that they were creating the Krabby Patty to give to a famous YouTuber. But that was not the case as Colby soon found out.

And from there the journey began.

The brothers started by going to the golf cart junkyard to “buy the cheapest thing” they had. It ended up being a 1986 golf cart.

Then they picked up a motorcycle to take out the engine and use it for the car.

After they got the mechanics figured out it was time to make it look like a burger.

What Colby didn’t know during the construction of the burger was that it was actually a surprise gift to him from Chay.

Chay decided to book a two-day vacation for Colby and his girlfriend in Myrtle Beach.

While they were vacationing Chay and his dad finished up the burger car.

Then it was time for delivery.

Chay drove the burger car 250 miles from the Upstate to Myrtle Beach to surprise Colby.

But the trip was not without some hiccups along the way.

In one town, Chay got pulled over by the authorities.

But thankfully the deputy was off-duty, had seen the burger on Facebook and just wanted a picture.

About halfway through, the burger broke down due to an issue with a fuse, which took about two hours to figure out and fix.

But Chay and his dad pressed on and finally made it to Myrtle Beach just as Colby and his girlfriend were checking out of the hotel.

Finally, Colby walked out and saw the complete Krabby Patty car and was in shock.

He was even more in shock when Colby told him it was a gift for him.

Chay said his gift to Colby was a ‘thank you’ for always being there for him.

“Imagine having someone who always put themselves last,” Chay said in the YouTube video. “And imagine that person was there to lift you up and support you during countless dark moments. For me, that’s my brother.”

And in case you are wondering, Chay said they pulled out all the stops when making the car.

It has working headlights, a red leather interior and a 6-speed manual transmission.

And get this — it can reach a speed of about 100 miles per hour.

