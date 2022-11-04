Man fatally shot after allegedly pointing gun at officer

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Gwinnett Police Department says responded to a fatal shooting involving an officer Friday morning.

During a news conference, officials said officers responded to a suspicious person call shortly after 8:30 a.m. A man with a handgun was walking around a soccer field that was on private property. Upon arrival, officers confronted the Hispanic adult man, and he allegedly pointed a gun at them. A Gwinnett Police officer then fired a shot, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Gwinnett PD says the man they shot had a note on him that was addressed to Gwinnett Police that they found on him at the hospital. They did not reveal what was in the note.

The incident reportedly happened on Singleton Road near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Police say that the southbound lanes of JCB are partially blocked at this time.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is received.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.