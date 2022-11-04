Swimmer attacked by shark in waters near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A shark attacked a woman in the Pacific Ocean north of San Diego. Jon Edelbrock, the lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar says the woman was treated at a hospital Friday for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back to shore following a mile-plus workout swim. The beach is now closed for 48 hours.

