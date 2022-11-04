‘Westworld’ canceled by HBO after four seasons
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
HBO is pulling the plug on its futuristic drama “Westworld.”
In a statement praising creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO lauded the show for taking viewers on “a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
“We are tremendously grateful to [Nolan and Joy], along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey,” the statement said.
“Westworld” ends after a four-season run, the most recent of which came to a close in August.
During its run, the drama notched 54 Emmy nominations and won nine, according to HBO.
The creators had previously expressed a desire for a fifth season to wrap up current storylines.
The show starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Tessa Thompson, among others.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.