5 people found dead in a Maryland home after a reported shooting, authorities say

By Jason Hanna and Amanda Musa, CNN

Five people were found dead in a southern Maryland home Friday afternoon after gunfire was reported there, authorities said.

The bodies were found in a house in La Plata, roughly a 35-mile drive south of Washington, DC, by law enforcement officers around 4 p.m. after a witness called 911 to report a shooting, Charles County sheriff’s spokesperson Diane Richardson told reporters Friday.

The bodies appeared to be those of adults, Richardson said. She didn’t say whether they were shot; neither their names nor their causes of death were released.

Neither Richardson nor the sheriff’s office has said whether investigators were looking for a shooter, but Richardson said authorities “believe that this incident is isolated to this house.”

“We have no information that it extends beyond this,” Richardson said.

Investigators were trying to determine the identities of the dead and the relationships between them, if any.

“It’s too early to say … what the motive is,” Richardson said.

Details about the 911 call and what led to it weren’t released. Richardson said she couldn’t elaborate on who the witness was.

Investigators have contacted the home’s owner, who has been “providing us with information,” according to Richardson. She said she couldn’t say whether that person lived there or was at the house at the time of the reported shooting.

The house was a single-family residence, the sheriff’s office said.

“There (are) a lot of questions. We simply can’t answer them all at this point,” Richardson said.

CNN’s Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.