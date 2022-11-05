Defending college football champion Georgia defeats top-ranked Tennessee

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

In what was being advertised as the game of the year in college football, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday.

The Volunteers had debuted at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season but were defeated by the Bulldogs 27-13.

Both teams entered the game with perfect 8-0 records, the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll with the Vols tied for second, marking only the third regular season meeting in SEC history between a No. 1 and No. 2 ranked side.

Demand for to watch the game was high, with the last remaining tickets fetching more than $600, according to TickPick.

In front of more than 90,000 fans, the Bulldogs showed they are still the team to beat in college football.

Georgia won in convincing fashion, dominating all facets of the game. The stout Bulldog defense did not allow Tennessee into the end zone until there were less than five minutes remaining in the game.

The win puts undefeated Georgia on the fast track back to the Southeastern Conference Championship Game with a clear path back to the College Football Playoff, where the Dawgs will hope to defend their title.

