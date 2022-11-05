Fox hits from near midcourt at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox beat the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to give the Sacramento Kings a 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic after the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in the third quarter. Fox’s 37 points included the first six in overtime. The Kings needed three more at the end after throwing away a pass in the backcourt with 6.6 seconds left, allowing the Magic’s Chuma Okeke to tied the game with a dunk. Fox then dribbled the ball up and launched his shot with his feet inside the Magic logo at center court, a shot that was officially listed at 31 feet.

