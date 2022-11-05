Washington erupts for 201 yards to lead Grambling past UAPB

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Maurice Washington rushed for a career-high 201 yards on a scant 10 carries with two touchdowns and Grambling dumped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36-10. Emerging from the break with a 7-0 lead, on the first play from scrimmage, Washington broke a tackle in the secondary and sprinted 75 yards down the right sideline for a two-touchdown lead. Following a Golden Lions (2-7, 0-6) field goal, Washington escaped again this time running for a 60-yard score. Skyler Perry threw for 228 yards for UAPB.

