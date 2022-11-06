Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship

By Emma Tucker, CNN

Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, capturing his second championship win in his career.

He started on the pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Although 36 drivers started, just four — Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Logano — were eligible for the series title after a playoff whittled the field down from 16.

Before the 2018 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Las Vegas, Logano was widely seen as the underdog but went on to claim the title.

