Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:27 AM

Chicago woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween

By WBBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    RIVER GROVE, Illinois (WBBM) — It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner.

“It sucks it’s gone because there’s so much sentimental of that ring,” Douglas said. “That’s 28 years of marriage.”

The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276.

They are offering a reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content