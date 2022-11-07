Saginaw’s first woman police officer passes away

By Emily Brown

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw’s very first woman police officer has passed away.

Saginaw Police Department announced the passing of Joy Zissler on their social media page. “Joy was a trailblazer for women in law enforcement,” their post said.

Zissler became the first woman uniformed police officer in 1960. In 1970 she began the legal battle for equal pay and benefits to her counterparts in the police department. Six years later, she won.

Zissler was employed with the police department for 30 years and retired in 1989.

“Rest in peace Joy!” the police department’s social media post said.

