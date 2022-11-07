Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville.

The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best on display.

“We’ve got an awesome event this weekend with several hundred artists from TV, international and local,” said Carl Blasphemy, the emcee for Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival. “Some of the best artists out of magazines are all here – one room – for one weekend, at Tattoo You.”

The convention has been touring the country, with Asheville being the last stop on the tour.

“My favorite part about all this is honestly the people. I get to go to a different city each weekend and get treated like a rock star. People are very nice to us, they’re very generous to us, it’s the people,” said Blasphemy.

Although it’s the convention’s third year in Asheville, they’ve been touring the country for the last 25 years.

