Zac Efron is all flying muscle in first look at wrestling drama ‘Iron Claw’

By Dan Heching, CNN

Zac Efron is abs-olutely going for it in the first photo from his upcoming drama “Iron Claw.”

The actor shared the first-look image from the A24 film to his Instagram on Monday, showing him hurtling through the air in a blue Speedo as he lands a drop kick on an opponent in a wrestling ring.

The image shows him near-horizontal in midair, muscles rippling and hair flying as he delivers the barefooted kick to his unsuspecting rival.

Efron will be playing wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich in the film. The Von Erichs are a famous family of wrestlers whose start in the WWE dates back to the 1960s, according to the organization’s website. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Family patriarch Fritz Von Erich became a top performer in the industry, trademarking a distinctive finishing move known as “The Iron Claw,” before five of his six sons followed in their father’s footsteps to become wrestlers.

Efron will portray Kevin, the last surviving brother, opposite costars Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”) and “The Affair” star Maura Tierney, who will play his mother Doris.

“The Iron Claw,” which does not yet have an official release date, comes from writer-director Sean Durkin, whose credits include the 2011 Elizabeth Olsen-starring “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.