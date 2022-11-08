1,800 gallons of oil recovered in creek cleanup effort

By EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Local, state, and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 1,800 gallons of oil. Since arriving on-site, crews have prevented any significant discharge of the oil from impacting the Portneuf River. The spill was reported to officials November 2.

During an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Virginia Transformer Corporation confirmed the oil originated from its facility. The company estimates up to 6,000 gallons were released from a railcar and made its way to a storm drain connected to Pocatello Creek. The cause of the release is under investigation.

The EPA is conducting and funding the cleanup. Cleanup of contaminated soil and creek-bed will continue over the next several days. Pacific Recycling Trail is closed until further notice. EPA air monitoring has identified no public health concerns.

For any questions or concerns please contact City Public Works Director, Jeff Mansfield at (208) 234-6212 or Bill Dunbar with the EPA at (206) 245-7452.

