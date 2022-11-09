Atlanta children spend Election Day marching, encouraging adults to vote

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — What does election day look like through the eyes of a child? A group of kids from The Morgan Oliver School in Atlanta, might not be old enough to vote yet but they tell Atlanta News First Reporter Sawyer Buccy, they have something to say!

If you don’t already think of your children when you go to vote, this group of kids is asking you to start.

“If they don’t vote, it is our future they are impacting by not voting,” said an 12 y/o at The Morgan Oliver School.

If you don’t cast your ballot, knowing you are building the future, this group of kids is asking you to start.

“Not voting because you don’t want to be involved in politics is a selfish thing to do,” said an 11 y/o at The Morgan Oliver School.

If you don’t think of children when you think of American Democracy, this group of kids is asking you to start. The Morgan Oliver School in Atlanta weaves social justice lessons and anti-racism work into the normal curriculum.

“I think now more than ever it is critical for kids to be armed not just with opinions but with power and tools and strategies and names for social structures that impact them every day,” said Sanidia Oliver-Stone, Founder of The Morgan Oliver School.

Today, students are marching from their school, down the street, encouraging the adults to vote.

“This is as raw and honest as it gets…seeing these kids out here hand in hand…it is what the world should look like,” said Christine Christensen mother of a Morgan Oliver School student.

As we move into our future, this group of kids is asking us all to think about the America we are leaving them.

Will it be an America we are proud to pass down?

