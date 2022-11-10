Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

The current chair of the Democratic caucus, Hakeem Jeffries is term limited in his position. Jeffries, who has long been seen as a possible successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is term limited in his position. Pelosi has not announced what her plans are following the midterms.

“As votes across the country continue to be counted, it is clear that the stakes of the 118th Congress could not be higher,” Neguse wrote to his colleagues. “With our country at a crossroads, it will be more important than ever for the House Democratic Caucus to be unified and singularly focused. It is with that in mind that I respectfully request your support of my candidacy for Chair of the House Democratic Caucus.”

Democrats are holding their leadership elections November 30, even though the current Democratic leadership — Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn — has not announced publicly and definitively if they intend to run again.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct that the House Democratic Caucus chair position is currently the fifth highest ranked position in the majority and the fourth highest when in the minority.

