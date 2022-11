RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton scored 21 points as Western Kentucky came from behind to beat Eastern Kentucky 66-60. Jairus Hamilton scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Cooper Robb led the Colonels with 11 points and seven rebounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.