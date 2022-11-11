Abortion rights advocates take steps to expand access after midterms

By Deion Broxton

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Officials with Planned Parenthood are optimistic after five states all voted Tuesday not to further restrict abortion rights.

Michigan, Vermont and California voted to strengthen abortion access, while Montana and Kentucky voted to not further restrict abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood told News 4 that abortion patients are up 31 percent over the last five months at its Fairview Heights location compared to last year during the same time.

Officials said a new mobile abortion clinic will soon serve patients along the Illinois border. Abortion is banned in neighboring states like Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Advocates hope to flip the legislature with more pro-abortion rights lawmakers for future elections.

“Advocates in the state of Missouri are looking at all measures,” said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, vice president of strategic communications for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. “This is a layered tactic and there is no best solution. There is no quick fix. So, of course, the ballot measure is one of the tactics we’re looking at.”

Five Missouri legislature seats flipped from Republican to Democrat on Tuesday night. Democrats also filled two open seats.

