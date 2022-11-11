New this week: ‘Spirited,’ Pokémon, ‘Nope’ and ‘Slumberland’

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, a documentary about how Mickey Mouse became beloved by children and adults and a cash machine for Disney’s growing entertainment empire, and Chris Hemsworth puts himself and his body to the test in National Geographic’s “Limitless.” One of Netflix’s biggest forays into the family film field is “Slumberland,” a $90-million fantasy adventure by “Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence. And Fox Nation’s four-part series marking the 150-year history of Yellowstone National Park has the appropriate host in Kevin Costner, star of the drama “Yellowstone.”

