A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden is getting ready to be the bride at the 19th wedding in White House history. She is set to marry fiance Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn on Saturday. Half of the previous 18 weddings were for a president’s daughter. Nieces, a grandniece, a son, siblings of a first lady, White House staff and even a sitting president have also tied the knot there, too.

