Charity donations stable for most Canadians despite inflation, recession fears: Nanos survey

Nov. 12, 2022 (CTV Network) — Despite high inflation and fears over a potential recession on the horizon, donations to charities remain stable for most Canadians, a new survey has found. Of the more than 1,000 Canadians who took part in the survey conducted for CTV News by Nanos Research, 57 per cent said they intend to donate about the same amount as they did in 2021 while ­12 per cent said they intend to donate more. In addition, 16 per cent said they intend to donate less while 11 per cent said they do not donate to charities. Residents of the Prairies were more than twice as likely as Atlantic Canadians to say they intend to up their charitable contributions. In the Prairies, 17.7 per cent said they plan on increasing donations, compared to 6.1 per cent of Atlantic Canadians. In Quebec, 7.6 per cent said they intend to donate more while, compared to 12.5 per cent of Ontarians and 13.9 of B.C. residents. Residents of Atlantic Canada were also twice as likely as British Columbians to say they intend to donate less. Of the Atlantic Canadians surveyed, 22.6 per cent said they plan on donating less compared to 11.1 per cent of British Columbians. Meanwhile, just over 60 per cent of Ontarians, Atlantic Canadians and B.C. residents said they intend to give the same amount, while just over 50 per cent of Quebecers and residents of the Prairies chose this option. Among age groups, those 55 and over were the most likely to say they intend to donate more to charities. Of those surveyed, 14.2 per cent in the 55-and-up age group selected this option, compared to 12.2 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds and 9.1 per cent of 35- to 54-year-olds. Those aged 35 to 54 were also the most likely to say they plan on donating to charities less (18.4 per cent) while 20.9 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds indicated that the question wasn’t applicable or they don’t donate to charities. METHODOLOGY Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,084 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research. Numbers may not add up to 100 due to rounding.

