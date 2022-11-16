Council to vote on EPA plan to fix Mississippi water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city are scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed agreement with the federal government for how to fix the city’s water system. The water system came dangerously close to collapsing more than two months ago. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says approval of the plan would prompt the U.S. Justice Department to file a case in federal court in Jackson and ask the court to approve the proposed path forward. He spoke Tuesday in Jackson. On Wednesday, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General that it has launched two new probes into government decisions that might have impacted the crisis.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG AND EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

