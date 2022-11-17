Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with arranging the killing of Young Dolph has pleaded has not guilty, one year after the rapper and record label owner was ambushed and shot to death while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Hernandez Govan made a brief appearance in a Memphis courtroom on Thursday. He was arrested last week after he was indicted on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Govan is the third man charged in the Nov. 17, 2021 slaying of the 36-year-old Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. Prosecutors have said they can’t discuss a suspected motive. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200

