Nigerian soldier opens fire at northeast base, killing two

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian soldier opened fire at a military base in the northeast region, killing a humanitarian worker and a fellow soldier and injuring a pilot with United Nations Humanitarian Air Service. Samson Nantip Zhakom, a spokesman for the Nigerian army, said the unidentified soldier was “immediately neutralized” by other colleagues at the base, suggesting that he was killed. Not much is known about the soldier in question or about the motivation behind the attack which shocked the humanitarian community in northeastern Nigeria. The incident shocked the humanitarian community in northeastern Nigeria where aid workers have provided life-saving assistance to millions affected by the insurgency by Islamic extremists.

