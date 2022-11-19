Baldwin County, AL, sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with possession of meth

By Stephanie Rodriguez

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after the sheriff’s office searched his home and vehicle.

Robert Dewberry arrived for work when his supervisor pulled him aside and searched his vehicle, according to authorities. During their search, the Sheriffs Office said they found kratom, an herbal substance that produces the effects of opium. Dewberry was relieved of duty.

The sheriff’s office said they then conducted a search of Dewberry’s home where they found methamphetamine. Dewberry was fired, arrested and taken to Baldwin County Jail where he bonded out on a $5,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, they had received a tip that Dewberry may have been doing drugs and launched an investigation.

Dewberry had been with the BCSO for a couple years.

