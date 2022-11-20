Sasser, Arceneaux lead No. 3 Houston over Oregon 66-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Senior point guard Marcus Sasser scored 16 points to lead third-ranked Houston to a 66-56 win over Oregon. Freshman Terrance Arceneaux scored a career-high 15 points while Jamal Shead added 13 for Houston, which made 11-of-22 3-pointers. Jarace Walker scored 10 as the Cougars improved to 5-0. Senior center N’Faly Dante led Oregon (2-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored 10 points. Oregon lost junior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy to a left leg injury in the first half.

