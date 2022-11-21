Largest railroad union rejects labor deal, raising risk of a crippling strike

By Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN Business

Rank-and-file members of the nation’s largest rail union, which represents the industry’s conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. That significantly raises the chance that major freight railroads crucial to the nation’s economy could be brought to a halt by a strike early next month.

The nation’s second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified its own contract. But the failure of the conductors to ratify their own deal is another setback to efforts to avoid a crippling nationwide rail strike.

