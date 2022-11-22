Del. firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest at fire scene thanks first responders

By By6abc Digital Staff

MILL CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) — A Delaware firefighter had the chance to thank his fellow firefighters and first responders for saving his life this past summer.

Firefighter Jon Stewart, a former assistant chief and president with the Mill Creek Fire Company, told Action News he was at the fire station in Marshallton around 11 p.m. on July 29 when he got the call about a house fire just off Stoney Batter Road.

Stewart was the first one to arrive on the scene and reported back to the company that the house in the Limestone Hills development was heavily involved in fire.

“I got out of the truck, opened the back door to get my fire gear, that’s all I remember. I collapsed at the fire scene,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he was in cardiac arrest and partially rolled under the truck.

He was found nine minutes later.

He said first responders performed CPR and were able to stabilize him.

Stewart was taken to Christiana Hospital.

“Waking up five days later, and being told what happened was a shock,” Stewart said.

Twelve people were honored Monday night with Life Saver Awards for their heroic efforts to save Stewart.

He was in the hospital for a total of nine days. He suffered broken ribs, but was able to go home.

“I thank those 12 guys, men and women, for those nine broken ribs,” Stewart said. “It does not bother me.”

Stewart said he was in the right place at the right time with the right people.

“If it was a few minutes longer, I probably wouldn’t be standing here talking to you about this,” Stewart said.

Over fifty firefighters responded to the fire which went to a second alarm.

