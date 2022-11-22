Explosion in Jerusalem injures 7, Israeli emergency services say

By Alex Stambaugh and Hadas Gold, CNN

Two explosions have been reported in Jerusalem, including one that injured seven people, Israel’s emergency services and public broadcaster said Wednesday.

Seven people are being treated for injuries after an explosion was reported near the entrance of Jerusalem, the Israeli emergency services (MDA) said.

One of the patients is in a critical condition and another is in a serious condition, MDA wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene. A report of the explosion was received around 7.06 a.m. local time, according to the MDA.

A second explosion was reported by the Israeli public broadcaster Kann News soon after. There have been no reports of casualties from the second explosion yet, it added.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

