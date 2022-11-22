Raiders to host free Thanksgiving meal box giveaway at Allegiant Stadium

By Caitlin Lilly

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Raiders announced the team’s offensive line will take part in a free Thanksgiving meal box giveaway ahead of the holiday.

According to a news release, the event will be facilitated by Three Square Food Bank, with the Raiders offensive line assisting with the distribution.

The boxes will include turkey, fixings and fresh produce, the team said.

The first come, first served drive-thru giveaway will take place Tuesday in parking lot G of Allegiant Stadium. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., or until all of the 600 meal boxes have been distributed. The team notes that those planning to attend should enter at Gate 9 from Dean Martin Drive.

According to the release, for everyone’s safety, all visitors must remain in a vehicle to receive the Thanksgiving boxes. The Raiders ask that recipients make sure their trunks are cleared out, so volunteers can load the boxes safely and efficiently.

The team says that the offensive line unit contributed financial assistance to provide for the Thanksgiving meal boxes, which are being assembled by Raiders and ASM staff.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.