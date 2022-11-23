Georgia Supreme Court refused to block early voting on post-holiday Saturday

By Fredreka Schouten and Tierney Sneed, CNN

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday, rejecting an emergency request from Republicans.

Counties in Georgia are not required to offer early voting on Saturday, but many have said they will do so, after Democrats successfully sued to challenge instructions from state officials claiming that early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving was unlawful.

The move is a victory for Democrats, including Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is seeking reelection in a December 6 runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker. Three Republican Party committees had sought to block voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

