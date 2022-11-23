HPD opens animal cruelty case after dog found shot in Waialua

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu police are investigating another disturbing incident of animal cruelty, this time on Oahu’s North Shore.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting a dog in the Waialua area. The dog was found around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Authorities did not say where exactly the dog was found.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital and is still recovering from surgery.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating this case as a first-degree animal cruelty case — a Class-C felony in Hawaii.

This incident follows another shooting earlier in November, where a Kailua family’s cat was shot and killed by a BB gun. And in June, several feral cats at Schofield Army Barracks were found mutilated while others were found shot with blow darts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.