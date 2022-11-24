Father of three sinks half court shot, wins $10,000

By Caroline Reinwald

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Milwaukee father of three is celebrating with his family after sinking a $10,000 half-court shot at the Milwaukee Bucks game on Monday.

Germelle Scott Sr. was initially at the game with his family, celebrating his 7-year-old son, Germelle Scott Jr.

Scott’s son has sickle cell anemia. The MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) was honoring him as its star of the year at Monday’s game.

“It was a night for him,” Scott said. “I said, ‘Sure, why not? Sign me up.'”

While at the game, Fiserv employees asked Scott if he wanted to try to make the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Jackpot Shot. Scott played ball in high school, but said he hadn’t picked up a basketball since 2015.

Once he got on the court though, Scott said he fell right back into the rhythm of the game, making a layup, free throw and three-point shot before landing the money shot.

Scott said outside of landing the half-court shot, his favorite memory of the night was seeing his son on the Bucks jumbotron.

“I was just thinking if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here right now, so yeah he’s going to have a nice Christmas,” Scott said. “I checked the recording. He was cheering, saying, ‘Daddy made it. Daddy made it. Daddy made it.”

Scott works two jobs to help provide for his family. He said in addition to getting them some nice Christmas gifts this year, he plans on using the rest of the money he won to start his own business.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.